Boardman robotics team takes top spot at competition

BOARDMAN — Glenwood Junior High and Boardman High schools were both successful at the North East Ohio Robotics Education competition this week at Youngstown State University.

The junior-high team took first and second place in the competition, and the high-school team took fourth overall. Though many schools have robotics programs, few have the history and record of consistent performance of the Glenwood robotics team.

Originally based out of Boardman Center Middle School, the robotics team – which formed out of a robotics club – was started 24 years ago and has taken the first-place trophy at the annual robotics competition 22 of those years.

