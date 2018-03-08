Backed into store
YOUNGSTOWN
Reports said someone backed a truck about 4:10 a.m. Wednesday into a 2522 Glenwood Ave. clothing store.
Officers were called to the store for an alarm call and saw the damage. Reports said police found a vehicle registration sticker on the ground and traced it to an Austintown apartment complex. Police there checked the complex but the vehicle was not there, reports said. Some clothes were taken from the store but there was not a lot of damage, reports said.
