BUSINESS DIGEST

AT&T open house

BOARDMAN

AT&T will have an open house from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at its local call center at 8089 South Ave. The company plans to hire 20 workers for this location.

Polka Dot meeting

BOARDMAN

The Mahoning Valley Chapter of Polka Dot Powerhouse will meet from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Tuesday at Blue Wolf Tavern, 1295 Boardman-Canfield Road. Women interested in business connections can attend their first meeting at no cost. Lunch is from a limited menu.

You must register to attend, and space is limited.

Registration is open and available at www.polkadotpowerhouse.com. Or call Sandy Barger, managing director, at 330-518-5383, or send her an email at sandyrockthedot@yahoo.com.

Burlington expands

WARREN

Burlington Stores is opening a new store at 2230 Niles-Cortland Road SE on March 23. At 9:30 a.m., the retailer will have its ribbon-cutting ceremony.

From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. March 24, the first 500 customers will receive a free Burlington tote, and there will be opportunities for gift card giveaways, kids’ activities and popcorn.

Consent decree

EAST LIVERPOOL

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and the U.S. Department of Justice on Wednesday announced a final consent decree with S.H. Bell Co. of East Liverpool requiring the business to monitor and take measures to reduce manganese emissions from its 92-acre raw products storage and material-handling facility that spans the Pennsylvania-Ohio border in Ohioville, Pa., and East Liverpool.

Under the consent decree, S.H. Bell is required to take measures to provide both immediate and long-term reductions in fugitive manganese emissions.

Staff/wire reports

Selected local stocks

STOCK, DIVIDENDCLOSECHANGE

Alcoa Inc., .1247.840.84

Aqua America, .71 33.420.22

Avalon Holdings,2.120.00

Chemical Bank, .2757.80-0.19

Community Health Sys.4.87 0.02

Cortland Bancorp, .2825.60-0.15

Farmers Nat., .1614.450.15

First Energy, 1.44 31.57-0.28

Fifth/Third, .5233.660.00

FirstMerit Corp.,--

First Niles Financial, .1210.500.00

FNB Corp., .4814.740.03

General Motors, 1.5237.76-0.17

General Electric, .9214.50-0.14

Huntington Bank, .28 16.270.07

iHeartMedia Inc.,0.500.04

JP Morgan Chase, 1.92114.73-0.43

Key Corp, .3421.950.25

LaFarge, .34--

Macy’s, 1.51 29.91-0.45

Parker Hannifin, 2.52 176.37-1.47

PNC, 2.20159.640.30

Simon Prop. Grp., 6.60155.93-1.70

Stoneridge 24.560.09

United Comm. Fin., .12 9.770.19

Selected prices from Wednesday’s 4 p.m. close.