Youngstown council forwards fracking-ban initiative to election board

YOUNGSTOWN — City council voted tonight to forward a citizens initiative to ban fracking in Youngstown to the May 8 ballot, but it’s far from a certainty that the proposal will be in front of voters.

The Mahoning County Board of Elections will meet Tuesday to decide if it will put the measure on the ballot. The board rejected a similar proposal for the November 2017 ballot and that decision was upheld by the Ohio Supreme Court.

City council members said they voted in favor of putting the measure on the ballot because their decision is strictly procedural and they don’t have a choice but to approve it and let the elections board decide.

Similar ballot initiatives have been rejected six previous times by voters dating back to 2013.

