YOUNGSTOWN city SCHOOLs LEADERS

March 7, 2018 at 12:00a.m.

Through the years

Woodrow Zinser: 1967-70

Richard F. Viering: 1970-72

Robert L. Pegues: 1972-78

Emanuel N. Catsoules: 1978-1992

Alfred Tutela: 1992-94

Joseph Conley: 1994-97

Benjamin L. McGee: 1997-2004

Wendy E. Webb: 2004-2010

Connie Hathorn: 2010-15

Stephen Stohla (interim superintendent): 2015-17

Krish Mohip, CEO: 2016-present

Joe Meranto (current superintendent): 2017-present

