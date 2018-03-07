YOUNGSTOWN city SCHOOLs LEADERS
YOUNGSTOWN city SCHOOLs LEADERS
Through the years
Woodrow Zinser: 1967-70
Richard F. Viering: 1970-72
Robert L. Pegues: 1972-78
Emanuel N. Catsoules: 1978-1992
Alfred Tutela: 1992-94
Joseph Conley: 1994-97
Benjamin L. McGee: 1997-2004
Wendy E. Webb: 2004-2010
Connie Hathorn: 2010-15
Stephen Stohla (interim superintendent): 2015-17
Krish Mohip, CEO: 2016-present
Joe Meranto (current superintendent): 2017-present
More like this from vindy.com
- June 6, 2017 midnight
YEARS AGO FOR JUNE 6
- January 12, 2017 midnight
YEARS AGO
- January 17, 2017 midnight
YEARS AGO
- May 31, 2017 midnight
YEARS AGO FOR MAY 31
- May 17, 2017 midnight
Today is Wednesday, May 17, the 137th day of 2017. There are 228 days left in the year.
Don't Miss a Story
Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.