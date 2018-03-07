Wounded by gunfire
YOUNGSTOWN
A person was wounded in the hip by gunfire about 1:05 p.m. Tuesday at an East Side home in the 100 block of Lilburne Drive. Police said an arrest had not been made by press time. The victim was treated at St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital.
