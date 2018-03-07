Warren to give test for patrol officer
WARREN
The Warren Civil Service Commission making plans to give a test for entry level patrol officer in May because the last list of candidates was exhausted without hiring the needed number of officers.
Commission member Todd Johnson, a Warren pastor, said he will be organizing a minority outreach event, probably in April, to “drum up interest” among people locally in choosing a career in law enforcement.
Another facet of the outreach will be to advertise the need for Warren police officers in “high-minority cities.”
