VLT revenue declines at Austintown racino
AUSTINTOWN — Hollywood Gaming at Mahoning Valley Race Course saw a slight decrease year-over-year in video lottery terminal revenue in February.
In February 2018, the Austintown racino reported $9,521,457 in VLT, or slot machine, revenue, and in February 2017 the racino generated $9,706,480, according to the Ohio Lottery Commission.
For the complete story, read Thursday's Vindicator and Vindy.com
