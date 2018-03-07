Two-car crash

March 7, 2018 at 12:00a.m.

NEWTON FALLS

A two-car crash at 8:30 p.m. Tuesday in the eastbound lanes of Interstate 76 just west of state Route 534 resulted in three people being taken to a hospital with nonlife-threatening injuries. Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers are investigating.

