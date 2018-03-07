Threat called in to Wilson Elementary
YOUNGSTOWN
Wilson Elementary is on a soft lockdown after a threat was called into the school.
District spokeswoman Denise Dick said people are being checked as they go into the building and police are patrolling the neighborhood as a precaution.
The threat is not believed to be credible, she said.
