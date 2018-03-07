Third member quits Youngstown Academic Distress Commission

YOUNGSTOWN

A third Youngstown City Schools Academic Distress Commission member has resigned effective immediately.

Barbara Brothers, the mayoral selection the commission, follows former ADC chairman Brian Benyo and vice chairwoman Jennifer Roller who resigned Friday.

House Bill 70, commonly referred to as the Youngstown Plan, which was signed into law by Gov. John Kasich in July 2015, enabled the now two-member state-appointed academic distress commission to hire a CEO to lead the district. The bill gives CEO Krish Mohip complete operational, managerial and instructional control.

Mohip may also follow suit as he is a finalist for a superintendent position in Boulder Valley School District in Colorado.

The two remaining ADC members are Nick Santucci and Vincent Shivers.

There is an ADC meeting set for 6 tonight at Choffin Career and Technical Center.