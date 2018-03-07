BUSINESS DIGEST

9th JA Titan Business Challenge set for Thursday

YOUNGSTOWN

Junior Achievement of Mahoning Valley and Youngstown State University’s Williamson College of Business Administration are hosting the 9th annual JA Titan Business Challenge competition from 8:15 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Thursday at Williamson College of Business Administration, 221 N. Hazel St. Teams of junior and senior students are paired with a local business mentor for the first two rounds, and for final round the best scores will be awarded scholarships and prizes.

Lunch will follow, with Michael B. Ross, founder of Mainstream Leadership Network, as guest speaker. For information, visit warren-youngstown.ja.org, or follow on Facebook at www.facebook.com/jamahoning valley or Twitter@JAMV.

Camp Ravenna letter garners commendations

YOUNGSTOWN

The director of the Eastern Ohio Military Affairs Commission commended members of the Ohio Congressional delegation for coming together on a bipartisan letter of support calling for Secretary of Defense James Mattis to choose Camp Ravenna as the site of an East Coast missile defense system. U.S. Rep. Tim Ryan of Howland, D-13th, joined the delegation in urging Mattis to select Camp Ravenna.

The Eastern Ohio Military Affairs Commission was formed in 2015 to preserve and promote the value of military operations between Cleveland and Pittsburgh, with an emphasis on the Youngstown Air Reserve Station and Camp Ravenna Joint Military Training Center.

America Makes adds GM scientist to board

YOUNGSTOWN

America Makes recently announced the election of Susan Smyth, chief scientist for General Motors Manufacturing and director of the GM R&D Manufacturing Systems Research Lab, to its executive committee. The America Makes Executive Committee serves as the main strategic advisory committee for America Makes with a focus on strategy, policy and advocacy. Elected members to the executive committee include individuals of sufficient stature and understanding of the additive manufacturing industry and who are committed to the vision and mission of America Makes.

Amazon’s Bezos first $100B mogul on Forbes list

SAN FRANCISCO

Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos has become the first person to amass a fortune surpassing $100 billion in Forbes magazine’s annual ranking of the world’s moguls. The milestone announced Tuesday underscores the growing clout of Bezos and the company he founded in 1994 as an online bookstore.

Forbes estimates Bezos’ wealth at $112 billion as of Feb. 9, up from about $73 billion last year, thanks to Amazon’s surging stock price.

President Donald Trump didn’t fare as well financially during his first year in office. Forbes says his fortune fell by about $400 million to $3.1 billion.

Selected local stocks

STOCK, DIVIDENDCLOSECHANGE

Alcoa Inc., .1246.941.29

Aqua America, .71 33.10-0.47

Avalon Holdings,2.150.06

Chemical Bank, .2757.860.78Community Health Sys.4.86 0.16

Cortland Bancorp, .2825.750.75

Farmers Nat., .1614.350.10

First Energy, 1.44 31.80-0.83

Fifth/Third, .5233.620.26

FirstMerit Corp.,--

First Niles Financial, .1210.500.00

FNB Corp., .4814.690.24

General Motors, 1.5237.920.17

General Electric, .9214.630.21

Huntington Bank, .28 16.200.19

iHeartMedia Inc.,0.460.01

JP Morgan Chase, 1.92115.04-0.02

Key Corp, .3421.690.24

LaFarge, .34--

Macy’s, 1.51 30.370.02

Parker Hannifin, 2.52 177.800.68

PNC, 2.20159.360.65

Simon Prop. Grp., 6.60157.580.12

Stoneridge 24.470.86

United Comm. Fin., .12 9.580.02

Selected prices from Tuesday’s 4 p.m. close.