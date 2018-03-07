Teenager found

GIRARD

The Girard Police Department reported early Tuesday evening they found Xialianna Aubel, 13, who had been missing for about a week. She was found safe at 6 p.m. Police said she has been listed as a runaway since Feb. 28 and frequented the Girard, Youngstown, Niles and McDonald areas.

According to 21 WFMJ-TV, The Vindicator’s broadcast partner, the police are not releasing any further information at this time.

Wounded by gunfire

YOUNGSTOWN

A person was wounded in the hip by gunfire about 1:05 p.m. Tuesday at an East Side home in the 100 block of Lilburne Drive. Police said an arrest had not been made by press time. The victim was treated at St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital.

Pleads not guilty

WARREN

Alexander J. Cope, 20, of South Leavitt Road and Reo Court Northwest, pleaded not guilty Monday in Warren Municipal Court to child endangering after he was accused of leaving his 14-month-old child alone for 20 minutes while he walked to the store for a drink. Police were called to an apartment on Reo Court Northwest, where they spoke with Cope and his daughter’s mother. Cope said the girl was left alone to sleep during that time with the apartment door unlocked. When the child’s mother arrived home, she called police when Cope refused to allow her to leave with her daughter. Cope was taken to the Trumbull County jail but was later released.

Crash into office

HOWLAND

A vehicle crashed into a doctor’s office at the corner of state Route 46 and old state Route 82 at Howland Corners just before 6 p.m. Tuesday.

Troopers with the Ohio State Highway Patrol’s Warren Post said the woman driver was taken to a local hospital with minor injuries. About half the vehicle was inside the Advance Podiatry building, which has a “Grand Opening” sign on it, according to a witness. Troopers say alcohol was not a factor in the accident.

Two-car crash

NEWTON FALLS

A two-car crash at 8:30 p.m. Tuesday in the eastbound lanes of Interstate 76 just west of state Route 534 resulted in three people being taken to a hospital with nonlife-threatening injuries. Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers are investigating.

More Digest on A7