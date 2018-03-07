Rural King purchases Trumbull Plaza

Staff report

WARREN

The recent purchase of Trumbull Plaza for $1.8 million by Rural King Supply is “great” for the city, a city official says.

“We are thrilled as a city that we are seeing this kind of investment on the West Side,” said Michael Keys, Warren’s director of community development. “That side of town is very important to us.”

Rural King, a privately owned farm and home store, is looking for tenants for the plaza, located at 2553 Parkman Road NW.

“While the future for this new building is still being decided, Rural King is optimistic about their new addition and very excited to be part of the community in Warren,” the company said in a statement.

Rural King started in 1960 as a small, family-owned farm store in Mattoon, Ill. Today, the company is one of the fastest-growing family-owned companies in America and has added more than 100 stores in 13 states. Rural King locations have a large variety of products, such as livestock supplies, clothing and hardware.

The Trumbull Plaza was previously home to Kmart. The store, which opened in 1980, closed in April 2016.