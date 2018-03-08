Poland, Harding boys and South Range, Newton Falls girls ousted
Lakeview won a boys basketball battle of the Bulldogs with a 56-53 win over Poland in a Division II district semifinal at Boardman High School.
Lakeview escaped when a potential tying 3-pointer by Poland bounced off the rim at the buzzer. Lakeview advances to meet the winner of another semifinal between Howland and Struthers in a district final at 4 p.m. on Saturday.
Warren Harding's boys basketball team also lost in a Division I district semifinal. Garfield Heights beat Harding 39-30 at Solon High School.
The South Range and Newton Falls girls basketball teams also saw their seasons end tonight.
The Raiders fell to Doylestown Chippewa 51-38 in a Division III regional semifinal at Cuyahoga Falls High School. Elyria Catholic ousted Newton Falls 55-54 in triple-overtime in the late game at Cuyahoga Falls.
