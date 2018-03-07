Pleads not guilty
WARREN
Alexander J. Cope, 20, of South Leavitt Road and Reo Court Northwest, pleaded not guilty Monday in Warren Municipal Court to child endangering after he was accused of leaving his 14-month-old child alone for 20 minutes while he walked to the store for a drink. Police were called to an apartment on Reo Court Northwest, where they spoke with Cope and his daughter’s mother. Cope said the girl was left alone to sleep during that time with the apartment door unlocked. When the child’s mother arrived home, she called police when Cope refused to allow her to leave with her daughter. Cope was taken to the Trumbull County jail but was later released.
