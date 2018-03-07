Oddly enough

California college drops ‘Trump’ from impeachment class name

SAN DIEGO

San Diego State University is dropping President Donald Trump’s name from the title of a class after public criticism.

The name of the course? “Trump: Impeachment, Removal or Conviction?”

The university announced Feb. 28 that it was dropping Trump’s name from the title of the one-unit weekend class.

The course covers the history, procedures and constitutional grounds for removing presidents as well as presidential immunity. It also reviews all 19 U.S. presidents who faced potential impeachment, including Richard Nixon, who resigned before he could face such proceedings.

It’s offered to the public through the university’s extended studies program.

Town seeks $1 from voters for increased school budget

TIVERTON, R.I.

A Rhode Island school district is asking local taxpayers to dig deeper into their pockets to fund next year’s school budget.

But don’t expect outrage in Tiverton. The school committee wants a total of $1.

The committee is proposing increasing the next fiscal year’s school budget by $800,000 over last year, but noted that it is getting an expected $340,000 in state aid and will withdraw almost $460,000 from its reserve fund. That leaves the town on the hook for $1, a minimum amount required by state law.

School Committee member Deborah Pallasch told The Newport Daily News that the board has never asked for just $1 before.

A town referendum May 19 will allow registered voters to decide on the budget.

Maine friars close bakery to open taproom

BUCKSPORT, Maine

Two Maine friars say they are closing down their iconic bakery to open up a brewery.

The Bangor Daily News reported that Friar’s Bakehouse in Bangor closed after more than 18 years. Franciscan Brothers Donald Paul and Kenneth Leo said they plan to open their new venture, the Friar’s Brewhouse Tap Room, this month.

The brew house will be located in Bucksport, much closer to the brothers’ monastery. Paul said the 40-minute commute to Bangor was a big strain for the two.

