Nor'easter packing heavy snow, wind threatens outages

March 7, 2018 at 12:00a.m.

PHILADELPHIA

Utility workers took advantage of milder temperatures and sunshine Tuesday in their scramble to restore power to thousands of customers around the Northeast, as another snowy, blowy nor’easter threatened a new round of outages.

The National Weather Service issued a winter storm warning that stretched from eastern Pennsylvania to most of New England, from late Tuesday night into Thursday morning.

Heavy, wet snow and gusting winds could take down trees and snap power lines already weakened from last week's storm, adding to stress for customers who have gone days without power.

More like this from vindy.com

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

corner peel

Poland


Residential
5 bedroom, 5 bath
$749500


Canfield


Residential
5 bedroom, 4 bath
$679000


Canfield


Residential
4 bedroom, 5 bath
$500000