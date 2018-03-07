New Middletown police seek runaway Mandy Constable

NEW MIDDLETOWN

New Middletown Police seek the public’s help to find a runaway 15-year-old girl last seen on Feb. 27.

Mandy Constable is a black female, 125 pounds, 5-foot-5-inches tall with brown eyes. She was last seen wearing blue jeans, a white shirt and a mint green jacket.

A news release described her as a habitual runaway, but said she typically returns home after a day or two.

Anyone with information should contact New Middletown Police at 330-542-2234.