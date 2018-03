Lockup List Wednesday — Mahoning County jail bookings, releases

BOOKED

==

NAME, DOB, AGENCY, CHARGE

==

ALLMON, DANIEL LOGAN, 01/30/1989, YOUNGSTOWN US MARSHAL SERVICE, THEFT

BARNES, MAURICE LOUIS JR, 02/21/1997, CAMPBELL POLICE DEPT., IMPROPERLY HANDLING FIREARMS IN A MOTOR VEHICLE

PHILLIPS, DESTANEY LYNN, 02/02/1995,YOUNGSTOWN POLICE DEPT., POSSESSION OF DRUGS

ROBINSON, REBECCA L, 05/31/1975, BOARDMAN POLICE DEPT., THEFT

==

RELEASED

==

NAME, DOB, BOOK DATE, REASON FOR RELEASE

==

ADAMS, JEREMY S, 10/12/1983, 02/07/2018

BAKER, NATHANIEL, 08/04/1998,12/22/2017

BROWN, JALESA , 08/22/1995, 03/02/2018, TIME SERVED

BUTTS, JEFFERY L JR, 12/14/1972, 11/13/2017, TURNED OVER TO OTHER AUTHORITY

CUTLIP, MICHAEL CHARLES, 05/09/1988, 02/07/2018, TIME SERVED

ENGLISH, JONATHAN,11/18/1980, 11/29/2017, TURNED OVER TO OTHER AUTHORITY