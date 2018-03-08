Hubbard High hosts fifth band festival

HUBBARD — For the fifth year running, the Mahoning Valley Festival of Bands brought regional high-school bands to Hubbard High School for some outside input.

“All these directors have their own perspective because they’re on the podium right in front,” said Tad Greig, Westminster College band director. “Sometimes it’s just nice to get another set of ears to listen and make some comments, based on what people from the outside hear that have never heard them before.”



On Tuesday and Wednesday this week, each of the 14 participating bands from Mahoning, Trumbull and Columbiana counties received one slot of 45 minutes to perform two to three musical numbers for a panel of judges.

Greig, who was the guest clinician for Tuesday, listened to the bands perform and approached the podium to give immediate critiques and compliments.

“It’s less about a number or grade, and it’s more about being an advocate for the kids,” he said.

Greig said the feedback the students and directors receive is meant to help them grow as directors, bands and individual musicians.

