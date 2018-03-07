Food & Nutrition Education Program

YOUNGSTOWN

Taft Promise Neighborhood will present its Expanded Food & Nutrition Education Program as part of the ongoing “Wellness Wednesday” series beginning at 4 p.m. today and taking place on Wednesdays through May 2 at Taft Elementary, 730 E. Avondale Ave.

This free program is offered in nine consecutive lessons designed to teach families with children about U.S. Department of Agriculture recommendations.

Each lesson contains research-based nutrition information, physical activity, parenting tips, advice on stretching food dollars and recipes with healthy suggestions.

Driver reports shots fired by pedestrian

WARREN

A city man, 51, reported that while driving, he mistakenly thought a man walking down Niles Road near Burton Street Southeast at 4:55 p.m. Monday was a friend of his, and he tried to get his attention.

However, when the pedestrian got close enough, the motorist realized it was actually a male he has problems with and whose girlfriend has a restraining order against him.

The pedestrian pulled out a gun and fired a shot at the driver, the driver said.

The driver said he was not injured, but he didn’t know if his vehicle was hit because the vehicle already had bullet holes in it from a previous shooting.