Father charged in death of daughter

March 7, 2018 at 12:00a.m.

Associated Press

NEWARK, Ohio

Authorities said an Ohio man whose 3-month-old daughter was found dead on a closet shelf in his apartment has been charged with murder.

A judge in Newark set bond for 25-year-old Ryan Mosholder at $1 million Tuesday. Court records don’t indicate whether the Heath man has an attorney.

Heath police said Mosholder was arrested in Newark on Monday a few hours after Bri’Anna Mosholder’s body was found in his apartment in Heath. Police were called to the apartment on a report of a person not breathing. Police said Mosholder left before they arrived.

Court documents say the baby’s body was covered in bruises.

More like this from vindy.com

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

corner peel

Warren


Residential
4 bedroom, 5 bath
$389900


Canfield


Residential
5 bedroom, 4 bath
$679000


Canfield


Residential
4 bedroom, 5 bath
$500000