Father charged in death of daughter

Associated Press

NEWARK, Ohio

Authorities said an Ohio man whose 3-month-old daughter was found dead on a closet shelf in his apartment has been charged with murder.

A judge in Newark set bond for 25-year-old Ryan Mosholder at $1 million Tuesday. Court records don’t indicate whether the Heath man has an attorney.

Heath police said Mosholder was arrested in Newark on Monday a few hours after Bri’Anna Mosholder’s body was found in his apartment in Heath. Police were called to the apartment on a report of a person not breathing. Police said Mosholder left before they arrived.

Court documents say the baby’s body was covered in bruises.