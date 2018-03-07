Father charged in death of daughter
Associated Press
NEWARK, Ohio
Authorities said an Ohio man whose 3-month-old daughter was found dead on a closet shelf in his apartment has been charged with murder.
A judge in Newark set bond for 25-year-old Ryan Mosholder at $1 million Tuesday. Court records don’t indicate whether the Heath man has an attorney.
Heath police said Mosholder was arrested in Newark on Monday a few hours after Bri’Anna Mosholder’s body was found in his apartment in Heath. Police were called to the apartment on a report of a person not breathing. Police said Mosholder left before they arrived.
Court documents say the baby’s body was covered in bruises.
