EPA, Justice Department order reduced emissions from East Liverpool facility

March 7, 2018 at 1:46p.m.

EAST LIVERPOOL — The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and Department of Justice will require S.H. Bell Co. to take measures to monitor and reduce manganese emissions at its East Liverpool facility.

The company operates a 92-acre raw products storage and material handling facility that spans the Pennsylvania-Ohio border.

S.H. Bell will collect air-monitoring data from three locations and take specific actions if the concentrations exceed action levels.

Manganese is a naturally occurring element used in the production of steel and other industrial processes. When inhaled by humans at elevated-exposure levels, it can be toxic and lead to neurological and neuropsychological damage.

Manganese levels increased in East Liverpool from 2014 to 2015, prompting the intervention.

More like this from vindy.com

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

corner peel

Poland


Residential
5 bedroom, 5 bath
$749500


Canfield


Residential
5 bedroom, 4 bath
$679000


Canfield


Residential
4 bedroom, 5 bath
$500000