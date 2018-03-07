EPA, Justice Department order reduced emissions from East Liverpool facility

EAST LIVERPOOL — The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and Department of Justice will require S.H. Bell Co. to take measures to monitor and reduce manganese emissions at its East Liverpool facility.

The company operates a 92-acre raw products storage and material handling facility that spans the Pennsylvania-Ohio border.

S.H. Bell will collect air-monitoring data from three locations and take specific actions if the concentrations exceed action levels.

Manganese is a naturally occurring element used in the production of steel and other industrial processes. When inhaled by humans at elevated-exposure levels, it can be toxic and lead to neurological and neuropsychological damage.

Manganese levels increased in East Liverpool from 2014 to 2015, prompting the intervention.