Crash into office

HOWLAND

A vehicle crashed into a doctor’s office at the corner of state Route 46 and old state Route 82 at Howland Corners just before 6 p.m. Tuesday.

Troopers with the Ohio State Highway Patrol’s Warren Post said the woman driver was taken to a local hospital with minor injuries. About half the vehicle was inside the Advance Podiatry building, which has a “Grand Opening” sign on it, according to a witness. Troopers say alcohol was not a factor in the accident.