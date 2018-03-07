Crash into office

March 7, 2018 at 12:00a.m.

HOWLAND

A vehicle crashed into a doctor’s office at the corner of state Route 46 and old state Route 82 at Howland Corners just before 6 p.m. Tuesday.

Troopers with the Ohio State Highway Patrol’s Warren Post said the woman driver was taken to a local hospital with minor injuries. About half the vehicle was inside the Advance Podiatry building, which has a “Grand Opening” sign on it, according to a witness. Troopers say alcohol was not a factor in the accident.

