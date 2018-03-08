Community involved in Warren PD promotion process

WARREN — Longtime minority leader Thomas Conley says the inclusion of he and three other community leaders in the recent promotional process for Warren police sergeant was “historic” and encouraging.

“It was actually historic for the city of Warren, and I’m very humbled to have been part of it,” said Conley, CEO and president of the Greater Warren-Youngstown Urban League.

It was historic because it was the first time the police department invited members of the community to participate in the promotional process, Conley said.

“Going through the interviews with the candidates, I can see a real change is happening to the positive in the police department,” Conley said.

“I’ve seen evidence of community-mindedness, I’ve seen evidence of procedural changes, and really the willingness to serve the community,” Conley said of the seven patrol officers they interviewed.

The result was that officers Tim Parana and Thad Stephenson scored the highest and received the promotions. The Warren Civil Service Commission on Tuesday certified the results of the sergeant’s exam.

The process this time included two types of assessment – a written civil-service test, as has been used in the past, and an assessment conducted by a panel of four volunteer community leaders. Each part counted for half of the grade.

