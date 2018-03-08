UPDATE | Mohip touts record; ADC won't discuss Boulder candidacy

YOUNGSTOWN — Youngstown City Schools CEO Krish Mohip said tonight’s Academic Distress Commission meeting will show the strong foundation he has put in place.

“It’s about building sustainable practices,” he said. “We have conditions we created where learning can occur and the right people [are] in place.

The ADC has lost three members within the last week – Barbara Brothers, the mayoral selection to the commission, former ADC chairman Brian Benyo and vice chairwoman Jennifer Roller.

House Bill 70, commonly referred to as the Youngstown Plan, which was signed into law by Gov. John Kasich in July 2015, enabled the now two-member state-appointed academic distress commission to hire a CEO to lead the district. The bill gives Mohip complete operational, managerial and instructional control.

Mohip may also follow leave. He is a finalist for a superintendent position in Boulder Valley School District in Colorado.

The two remaining ADC members are Nick Santucci and Vincent Shivers.

Meanwhile, John Richard, state deputy superintendent and newly sworn in ADC member, said Mohip’s candidacy for a superintendent position in Boulder, Colo., will not be addressed in any fashion during tonight’s ADC meeting.

Richard was appointed by State Superintendent Paolo DeMaria in lieu of the ADC’s loss of three members within the last week.

“We are aware this is something that happens in any school district,” Richard said. “We will stay engaged with the situation as that proceeds one way or another. This commission is committed to have any conversations it needs to.”