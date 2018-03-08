Campbell council to discuss budget Thursday

CAMPBELL — City council called for a public meeting at 4 p.m. Thursday during which council will attempt to balance its 2018 budget.

The 4 p.m. budget meeting will be followed by a 7 p.m. general discussion town hall meeting. Both meetings will take place in the courtroom at city hall on Tenney Avenue.

Council President George Levendis said the city would have approximately $3.1 million to operate with this year, according to a Mahoning County estimate. He pointed to bad bookkeeping on the part of the city’s former finance director, Michael Evanson, as part of the reason for the city’s financial woes.

“We were given numbers suggesting we had more money coming in than we did from the former finance director,” Levendis said. Evanson died at age 59 last August.

Council must have a budget in place by March 31.

