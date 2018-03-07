Camp Ravenna letter garners commendations

YOUNGSTOWN

The director of the Eastern Ohio Military Affairs Commission commended members of the Ohio Congressional delegation for coming together on a bipartisan letter of support calling for Secretary of Defense James Mattis to choose Camp Ravenna as the site of an East Coast missile defense system. U.S. Rep. Tim Ryan of Howland, D-13th, joined the delegation in urging Mattis to select Camp Ravenna.

The Eastern Ohio Military Affairs Commission was formed in 2015 to preserve and promote the value of military operations between Cleveland and Pittsburgh, with an emphasis on the Youngstown Air Reserve Station and Camp Ravenna Joint Military Training Center.