Britain vows possible response in ex-spy's collapse

SALISBURY, ENGLAND

Britain's counterterrorism police took over an investigation Tuesday into the mysterious collapse of a former spy and his daughter, now fighting for their lives. The government pledged a "robust" response if suspicions of Russian state involvement are proven.

Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson said he wasn't yet accusing anyone of harming Sergei Skripal and his daughter, Yulia. The two Russians collapsed Sunday on a bench in southern England after coming into contact with an unknown substance.

But he stressed that Britain would act — and possibly limit its participation in the upcoming soccer World Cup in Russia — if Moscow's hand is shown.