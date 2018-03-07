Britain vows possible response in ex-spy's collapse
SALISBURY, ENGLAND
Britain's counterterrorism police took over an investigation Tuesday into the mysterious collapse of a former spy and his daughter, now fighting for their lives. The government pledged a "robust" response if suspicions of Russian state involvement are proven.
Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson said he wasn't yet accusing anyone of harming Sergei Skripal and his daughter, Yulia. The two Russians collapsed Sunday on a bench in southern England after coming into contact with an unknown substance.
But he stressed that Britain would act — and possibly limit its participation in the upcoming soccer World Cup in Russia — if Moscow's hand is shown.
More like this from vindy.com
- October 15, 2017 midnight
International Spy Museum receives new acquisitions SECRETS REVEALED
- March 18, 2017 midnight
washington Trump stands by wiretap claim, shrugs off dispute with Britain
- November 18, 2017 midnight
FROM ANDREWS MCMEEL SYNDICATION
- November 18, 2017 midnight
The new Democratic spin cycle launders money, gets out sleaze
- January 12, 2017 midnight
Trump won’t blast Putin over hacking controversy
Don't Miss a Story
Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.