Boy, 16, struck by train killed in East Palestine

March 7, 2018 at 11:27a.m.

EAST PALESTINE (AP)

Authorities say a 16-year-old boy has been struck by a train and killed here.

The East Liverpool Review reports East Palestine police say the department was notified around 6:15 p.m. about someone having been struck.

Police say it appears the teen was trying to walk across the tracks when he was struck by a Norfolk and Southern train hauling semitrailers.

Police haven’t released the boy’s identity.

