Bond set at $1M for suspect in Saturday shooting death

YOUNGSTOWN — Bond has been set today at $1 million for Mark Winlock Jr., 18, of Austintown, who is facing a charge of aggravated murder for the Saturday shooting death of Brandon Wareham, 18, on Rhoda Avenue.

Assistant Prosecutor Jeffrey Moliterno said at Winlock's arraignment in municipal court that the victim was killed when he went to the home to sell $100 worth of marijuana.

Winlock is accused of walking up to Wareham's car, putting in a headlock and shooting him twice in front of Wareham's girlfriend.

Judge Elizabeth Kobly set the bond.