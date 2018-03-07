Another snowstorm hits the Northeast, threatens more outages

PHILADELPHIA (AP)

The second big, blustery storm to hit the Northeast in less than a week began bringing wet, heavy snow Wednesday to a corner of the country where tens of thousands of people were still waiting for the power to come back on from the first bout of wintry weather.

The nor’easter closed schools and government offices, grounded flights and raised fears of another round of fallen trees and electrical outages as it made its way up the East Coast.

“I don’t think I’m ready for this to happen again,” Caprice Dantzler, 32, said as she walked through Philadelphia’s snowy, rainy Rittenhouse Square. She said many trees that crashed into cars and homes and blocked streets during the last storm have yet to be removed.

A mix of snow and light rain started falling before daybreak in many areas, but the precipitation was expected to turn soon to all snow in most areas and continue through the day.

The National Weather Service issued a winter storm warning through Thursday morning from the Philadelphia area through most of New England. Forecasters said areas west of the Interstate 95 corridor could easily get more than a foot of snow, with some places in northwestern New Jersey expected to receive up to 2 feet.