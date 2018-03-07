America Makes adds GM scientist to board

March 7, 2018 at 12:00a.m.

YOUNGSTOWN

America Makes recently announced the election of Susan Smyth, chief scientist for General Motors Manufacturing and director of the GM R&D Manufacturing Systems Research Lab, to its executive committee. The America Makes Executive Committee serves as the main strategic advisory committee for America Makes with a focus on strategy, policy and advocacy. Elected members to the executive committee include individuals of sufficient stature and understanding of the additive manufacturing industry and who are committed to the vision and mission of America Makes.

