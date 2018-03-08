Alabama: 1 student dead, another hurt in school shooting

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — A 17-year-old girl was killed in a shooting at dismissal time today at an Alabama high school and a 17-year-old male student was injured, authorities said, adding they were investigating it as accidental.

Birmingham Interim Police Chief Orlando Wilson said investigators are still seeking to determine the specific circumstances of the shooting shortly before 3:30 p.m. at Huffman High School, adding they had begun seeking out witnesses and school surveillance video.

"At this particular time, we are considering this accidental," the police chief said at a news conference. "Right now we have a lot of unanswered questions."

Today's shooting prompted a brief lockdown at the magnet school in Alabama's largest city. Students were subsequently released, and authorities said they had determined that the shooting was not perpetrated by "someone from the outside" entering the school. Wilson declined to say who fired the gun or to identify what firearm was retrieved by authorities.

No arrests were immediately reported and the two students weren't identified.