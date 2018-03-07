Agenda Thursday

March 7, 2018 at 12:00a.m.

Crestview school board, 4 p.m., policy committee, superintendent’s office, 44100 Crestview Road, suite A, Columbiana.

Four Square Block Watch, 6 p.m., Greater Friendship Baptist Church, 646 Lakewood Ave., Youngstown.

Mahoning County commissioners, 10 a.m., board meeting, Leonard Kirtz School, 4801 Woodridge Drive, Austintown.

Mahoning County commissioners, 11:30 a.m., staff meetings, second floor, administration building, 21 W. Boardman St., Youngstown.

Powerstown Block Watch, 7 p.m., Faith Community Covenant Church, 1919 E. Midlothian Blvd., Youngstown.

Struthers school board, 5:30 p.m., 99 Euclid Ave.

Trumbull Career and Technical Center, 6 p.m., facilities committee, high school staff lounge, TCTC, 528 Educational Highway NW, Warren.

Youngstown Community School, 7:30 a.m., board meeting, 50 Essex St.

