25 shell casings found in Youngstown street
YOUNGSTOWN
Reports said no one was injured early Tuesday evening after officers, answering a gunfire sensor call in the 200 block of East Ravenwood Avenue, collected 25 shell casings in the street.
A home had a bullet hole in it, and reports said and a witness berated police and swore at them because he thought they took too long to arrive.
Call logs show officers were dispatched to the call at 7:10 p.m. and arrived at 7:14 p.m.
