Woman pleads not guilty to delinquency of minor

WARREN

Deidre L. Keener, 19, of Mayfield Avenue in McDonald pleaded not guilty to contributing to the delinquency of a minor Monday in Warren Municipal Court after police working at the Hampshire House apartments were advised that a boy, 16, bought marijuana for her Friday morning.

Police were going to speak to the juvenile prosecutor about whether to file charges against the boy.

Police were in the Fifth Street area of the apartments when they saw two females in a vehicle at 11:45 a.m. As they were speaking to the females, the boy walked out of a building in the apartments.

When police spoke with him, they noticed a bulge on his waistline. The bulge was later determined to be marijuana.

The boy said he was there to buy marijuana for Keener. Also in the car was a female, 16, of Niles.