Valley legislators slam Kasich's SOS address
YOUNGSTOWN — Members of the Mahoning Valley’s state legislative delegation said they were disappointed Gov. John Kasich didn’t talk substantively about the issues facing Ohio in his final State of the State address.
“The first part you didn’t know if you were in philosophy class or church,” said state Sen. Sean O’Brien of Bazetta, D-32nd. “This was my eighth speech with him and this was definitely the most unique. I was really expecting him to give us insight, and it was just a philosophical speech. I was expecting a lot more substance.”
Kasich, a Republican, spoke for about 55 minutes tonight during the address in Westerville, a Columbus suburb.
