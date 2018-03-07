Trump economic adviser Gary Cohn to resign
WASHINGTON (AP) — Top Trump economic adviser Gary Cohn is leaving the White House after breaking with President Donald Trump on trade policy.
Cohn, the director of the National Economic Council, has been the leading internal opponent to Trump's planned tariffs on imports of steel and aluminum. He has tried to orchestrate an eleventh-hour effort to push Trump to reverse course. But Trump has been resistant to those efforts, and reiterated today he will be imposing the tariffs in the coming days.
In a statement, Cohn says it was his honor to serve in the administration and "enact pro-growth economic policies to benefit the American people."
Trump praised Cohn despite the disagreement, saying Cohn has "served his country with great distinction."
More like this from vindy.com
- March 7, 2018 midnight
Trump adviser departs after trade dispute
- May 27, 2017 midnight
Adviser differs with coal-loving president
- June 4, 2017 midnight
Trump to push for road, bridge overhaul
- March 1, 2018 12:51 p.m.
Trump says global steel and aluminum tariffs coming next week
- March 5, 2018 midnight
White House: No exemptions from steel, aluminum tariffs
Don't Miss a Story
Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.