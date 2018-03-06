Trumbull elections board to determine status of Randy Law candidacy

WARREN

A hearing today at the Trumbull County Board of Elections will determine whether former Trumbull County Republican Party chairman Randy Law will remain on the ballot for state representative.

Law is seeking the Republican nomination for 64th District House of Representative and two central committee positions.

Three people filed letters with the elections board last month protesting Law’s candidacies on the grounds that Law does not live at the home on Clemmens Avenue Northwest that he uses as his official address.

Kevin Wyndham, the current Trumbull County Republican Party chairman, wrote one of the letters, challenging Law’s ability to run for precinct county committee member for Ward 1G in Warren.

“While Law is a co-owner of real estate at that address, the property is vacant and has been vacant since 2016,” Wyndham said. He added that he doesn’t believe Law lives in in that precinct, “nor even in the City of Warren, Ohio.”

Cheryl C. Tennant filed a letter protesting Law’s candidacy for State Central Committee and for state representative. Michael Bollas wrote a letter challenging Law’s ability to run for state representative.

Law has no opponent in the May primary for the county central committee position, but he is opposed for the other two positions.