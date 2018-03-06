Testimony begins in Burke murder trial with 2 witnesses

WARREN — Testimony has begun in the Austin Burke aggravated murder trial with two witnesses so far, both young adults, one of them a friend of Burke and one a friend of Brandon Sample, the Warren man Burke is accused of killing.

Their testimony followed opening statements from Assistant Prosecutor Chris Becker and Edward Hartwig, who represents Burke.

Becker described statements made by young people about Burke talking about killing Sample and the cell phone evidence that will be presented that shows where Austin Burke's cell phone was located at various times June 11 and June 12, when police believe Sample was killed.