WORLD DIGEST || Tax return rule for presidential hopefuls OK'd in Md. Senate

March 6, 2018 at 12:00a.m.

ANNAPOLIS, MD.

A measure requiring presidential hopefuls to make their tax returns public in order to appear on Maryland’s ballot has passed the state Senate.

The bill was approved on a 28-17 vote Monday night. It would require presidential and vice presidential candidates to release the preceding five years of their tax returns to appear on the ballot. It was introduced after President Donald Trump bucked tradition and didn’t release his tax returns during his 2016 campaign. The bill now goes to the House of Delegates.

Maryland could be the first state to enact such a requirement. Democrats control the Maryland General Assembly. Gov. Larry Hogan, a Republican, has yet to take a position on the bill.

More like this from vindy.com

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

corner peel

Poland


Residential
5 bedroom, 5 bath
$749500


Warren


Residential
4 bedroom, 5 bath
$389900


Canfield


Residential
5 bedroom, 4 bath
$679000