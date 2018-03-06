Target raises starting pay for 2nd time in less than a year
NEW YORK (AP) — Target is raising its minimum starting pay for workers for the second time in less than a year after seeing a bigger and better pool of candidates.
Target, which hiked starting pay to $11 an hour last fall, said all workers this spring will receive a minimum of $12 per hour.
CEO Brian Cornell said Tuesday that Target will offer workers $15 an hour by 2020. He says Target Corp. recorded a 30 percent increase in applicants when it boosted pay, and a better quality of applicant as well.
