Target raises starting pay for 2nd time in less than a year

March 6, 2018 at 12:19p.m.

NEW YORK (AP) — Target is raising its minimum starting pay for workers for the second time in less than a year after seeing a bigger and better pool of candidates.

Target, which hiked starting pay to $11 an hour last fall, said all workers this spring will receive a minimum of $12 per hour.

CEO Brian Cornell said Tuesday that Target will offer workers $15 an hour by 2020. He says Target Corp. recorded a 30 percent increase in applicants when it boosted pay, and a better quality of applicant as well.

More like this from vindy.com

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

corner peel

Poland


Residential
5 bedroom, 5 bath
$749500


Warren


Residential
4 bedroom, 5 bath
$389900


Canfield


Residential
5 bedroom, 4 bath
$679000