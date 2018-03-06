Vascular disease, related to hardening of the arteries, is also called atherosclerosis

Black Americans have more severe vascular disease by the time they see a vascular surgeon and are more likely to die of it than other ethnic groups in the United States, according to a study published in the February Journal of Vascular Surgery.

Vascular disease, sometimes called “poor circulation,” doesn’t describe the many ways it is harmful.

It can cause heart disease, stroke, peripheral artery disease (in the arms and legs), carotid artery disease, aortic aneurysms and other diseases related to blockages in the arteries

Many of those diseases are related to hardening of the arteries. The study also found that black Americans are getting damaging vascular disease at an earlier age than other populations.

In addition, compared with all ethnic groups, black patients were:

More likely to have insulin-dependent diabetes, hypertension, congestive heart failure and end-stage renal disease.

Less often medicated with statins after surgery.

Less often insured.

More likely to be cigarette smokers.

Did not see a vascular surgeon until their disease was much farther advanced.

Most patients who are referred to a vascular surgeon can have their disease managed without surgery, especially if they start going to the vascular surgeon in time.

Vascular surgeons treat all types of circulation disorders throughout the body, except for those inside the brain and heart.

The study found, however, that by the time the black patients saw a surgeon, they had more severe carotid disease (neck artery that brings oxygen to the brain), more severe abdominal aortic artery disease (which, if it ruptures, has a high risk of death) and much worse peripheral artery disease (PAD), with 73 percent suffering from the most extreme form, known as critical limb ischemia (CLI), either of which can lead to amputation.

“I realized early in my career that the incidence of vascular disease was highest in my patient population,” said vascular surgeon Dr. Donna Mendes, who practices near the Harlem neighborhood of New York City and treats many black American patients.

Dr. Mendes said this in a recent Society for Vascular Surgery video:

“Many come to see me when their disease has progressed to the point that all I can offer is amputation,” she said. “My patient population has an enormous burden from hardening of the arteries. The additional factors of smoking, obesity and not treating their diabetes and cholesterol complicate their vascular disease. The rate of amputation has been more than twice that of Caucasians.”