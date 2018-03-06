Schiavoni pushes careful vetting for Youngstown commission members, CEO

YOUNGSTOWN

State Sen. Joe Schiavoni of Boardman, D-33rd, said moving forward he is going to push for more careful vetting of appointees including Academic Distress Commission members and a Youngstown schools CEO, if necessary.

“The community needs to rally together to demand that we have a say-so in the next appointee,” said Schiavoni, a Democratic candidate for governor.

Another Youngstown City Schools leader may be leaving, just days after two Academic Distress Commission members’ resignations.

CEO Krish Mohip is a finalist for a superintendent position in Boulder Valley School District in Colorado.

Mohip is one of two out-of-state finalists, according to the Boulder Daily Camera newspaper.

“I’m a father of three young children,” Mohip said in a news release. “Last November, after a third episode of vandalism at my home, I decided I wouldn’t be comfortable bringing my family to live with [me] here in Youngstown. That’s when I began considering other employment.”

Mohip was put in place by House Bill 70, commonly referred to as the Youngstown Plan, which was signed into law by Gov. John Kasich in July 2015.