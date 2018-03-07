Poland first-graders show off skills at Math Night
POLAND — First-graders at Poland Union Elementary and their parents spent an extra two hours at school this evening eating pizza and completing math problems during the school’s Family Math Night.
The event is meant to bring parents into their children’s classrooms for a first-hand look at how the teachers at the school lead a lesson and engage with their students.
Throughout the evening, the students and their parents attended short math lessons, during which students could show off the math skills they’d been developing.
For the complete story, read Wednesday's Vindicator and Vindy.com
More like this from vindy.com
- March 7, 2018 12:01 a.m.
Math Night gives a look at learning
- September 19, 2017 3:10 p.m.
Union Elementary School in Poland has math night Thursday
- December 2, 2016 midnight
School district hosts Math Night for parents
- October 13, 2016 10:55 p.m.
Students compete in YSU’s MathFest
- October 11, 2016 10:55 p.m.
Literacy night a hit with Struthers students, parents
Don't Miss a Story
Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.