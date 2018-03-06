Plans unveiled for safety services memorial in Boardman

BOARDMAN

A group that is organizing an effort to build a safety services memorial in the township kicked off a fundraising campaign and unveiled plans for the memorial this morning at a news conference.

The memorial honoring police officers and firefighters will be built at the new fire station on Market Street. Project leaders estimate they will need to raise $100,000, $15,000 of which they have already raised from the Boardman Lions Club, police and firefighter unions, and the Western Reserve Building Trades.

“It is our hope we keep in our memories those who have died through their sacrifices to the community,” said retired fire Chief Jim Dorman, who is co-chair of the fundraising committee.

“Together we can show our appreciation for the job these people do,” added co-chair Jerre Patterson, retired police chief.

To donate or learn more, visit SafetyServicesMemorial.com.