OSHP investigating car crashing into Howland building

HOWLAND — A vehicle crashed into a doctor’s office at the northwest corner of state Route 46 and old state Route 82 at Howland Corners just before 6 p.m. today.

Troopers from the Ohio State Highway Patrol’s Warren Post were still on the scene at 7 p.m. and it was not immediately known if anyone was injured. About half of the vehicle was inside the building, which has a “Grand Opening” sign on it, according to a witness.