Ohio court grants DNA testing results to condemned killer
COLUMBUS (AP) — The Ohio Supreme Court is allowing a condemned killer of two fuller access to DNA testing of a cigarette butt his attorneys say could determine his innocence.
Death row inmate Tyrone Noling was convicted of the 1990 double murder in Portage County in northeastern Ohio of Bearnhardt and Cora Hartig, both 81.
The Supreme Court ruled 5-2 today in favor of providing Noling’s attorneys the DNA profile from tests on the cigarette butt found at the scene.
Noling’s attorneys argue the profile could help them match the DNA to other suspects.
Lead attorney Brian Howe said lawyers are continuing their efforts to exonerate Noling of a crime he didn’t commit.
Portage County Prosecutor Victor Vigluicci says the cigarette butt’s relevance has been repeatedly disproven.
More like this from vindy.com
- December 21, 2016 1:55 p.m.
Supreme Court allows condemned Ohio killer’s DNA request
- December 30, 2016 3:33 p.m.
Ohio Supreme Court won’t reconsider condemned serial killer’s appeal
- September 11, 2017 1:37 p.m.
The Latest: Ohio court weighs condemned killer’s appeal
- December 5, 2017 2:24 p.m.
Man challenges death sentence, says actual killer given life
- July 26, 2017 9:28 a.m.
Ohio execution of condemned man set; 1st in over 3 years
Don't Miss a Story
Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.